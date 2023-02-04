Northwestern’s Cole Lahti reaches 1,000 career points

Northwestern
Northwestern(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the Heart’ O’ North Conference on Friday night the Northwestern Tigers hosted the Ashland Oredockers for a league battle. After the first half, the Tigers led by 30 points, 57-27 while senior Cole Lahti passed the 1,000-point career mark.

Northwestern went on to win this one by a stunning 104-67 over Ashland to remain perfect in conference play.

