Northwestern’s Cole Lahti reaches 1,000 career points

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the Heart’ O’ North Conference on Friday night the Northwestern Tigers hosted the Ashland Oredockers for a league battle. After the first half, the Tigers led by 30 points, 57-27 while senior Cole Lahti passed the 1,000-point career mark.

Congratulations to SR @ColeLahti on becoming the 7th player in Northwestern history to reach 1,000 points! Cole reached this milestone in 65 career games! He came into tonight needing 7 and gave us 29! Great job Cole! We are all incredibly proud of you!#GOTIGERS pic.twitter.com/3e4qlfyDtr — Northwestern Boys Basketball (@NHS_TigersBBB) February 4, 2023

Northwestern went on to win this one by a stunning 104-67 over Ashland to remain perfect in conference play.

