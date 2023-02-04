After days of bitter cold, Cold Front Festival brings winter fun

DULUTH, MN. -- Only in the Northland would there be an event celebrating the cold of winter.

“We got so lucky with the weather,” said Megan Lidd, Duluth Parks and Recreations specialist. “It is a gorgeous day, the sun is even out, the temperature is above zero, and we are out here celebrating the best of winter fun.”

Folks young and old came out on Saturday for the sixth annual Cold Front Festival just a day after the temperature was below zero.

Emma Kopp, who was attending the event, said the cold never bothered her anyways.

“It’s nice, it was a lot better than it was yesterday, it’s a lot warmer,” said Emma Kopp, from Esko.

Kopp was out enjoying the various frosty activities offered this year, taking advantage of the newfound warm weather by hitting the skating rink, the sledding hill, and the new curling rink.

But Kopp’s favorite Cold Front activity was the youth dog sledding.

“It was really fun, we got to go on a little loop around, and it was fun to just go on to see the dogs,” said Kopp.

It may still be the middle of winter, but as a Northlander, Kopp was ready to enjoy the frosty air.

“I just wear a lot of snow gear,” Kopp said. “Snowpants, boots, and a jacket, a hat, and mittens usually.”

From the Quinzhee building to the cross-country ski loop, is seems that not even the bitterly cold weather can stop Northlanders from playing in the snow.

“You can dress in a bunch of layers, still get out, enjoy the outdoors, and celebrate winter with this event,” said Lidd. “This event is about wellness too. It’s about physical health, and mental health, and enjoying what we have.”

Although the Cold Front Festival lasted only through Saturday, organizers are already planning for 2024.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.