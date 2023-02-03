UMD Softball ready to build on last years 39 win season

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Believe it or not, we are just one more sleep away from opening day for UMD softball.

For head coach Lynn Anderson her first year was a good one, a 39-win season including a 22–8 conference record, but a couple of one-run losses in the NSIC Tournament knocked the Bulldogs out of any further postseason play.

As for this year, the Bulldogs return 13 players including NSIC preseason pitcher of the year Lauren Dixon and there’s a noticeable hunger from the group who looks to build on a solid season.

You know we had a lot of success last year we won 39 games, I think going back to 1982 that’s the fourth most wins in program history,” said head coach Lynn Anderson.

“We lost some talent last year, but a lot of starters and talent coming back and incoming freshmen this year, they’re ready, they’re strong. We didn’t have to change much from last season to this season it was how do we upgrade it a little bit more,” she added.

As for Dixon, she is locked in and ready for the season.

Nothing has really changed, last year happened and it’s another year to go out and out what I do, can’t let that go to my head before the game tomorrow just have to relax and go with it,” said Dixon.

First pitch for the ‘Dogs is at 4:30 in Mankato against Concordia St. Paul.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth Vineyard Church Logo
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Elizabeth Harwig
15-year-old suffers severe injuries after snowmobile crash near Palisade
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Duluth Police Department
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief

Latest News

Hermantown HKY
TNF Week 7: Hermantown, Moose Lake and Proctor add home wins while Northern Stars tie with Elk River
UMD Head Football Coach
UMD Football welcomes 32 new faces to 2023 Bulldog roster
Duluth East defeats Superior
Duluth East extends win streak to six after 4-0 win over Superior
UMD goaltender
No.7 UMD Women leaning on power in depth