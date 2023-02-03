UMD Softball ready to build on last years 39 win season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Believe it or not, we are just one more sleep away from opening day for UMD softball.

Hard to believe Opening Day is tomorrow for @UMD_Softball.



NSIC Preseason pitcher of the year @lauren_dixon3 gets the nod against Concordia St. Paul.



Hear from the team who is coming off a 39 win season tonight at 6 on @NorthernNewsNow pic.twitter.com/iONdeBDQgm — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) February 2, 2023

For head coach Lynn Anderson her first year was a good one, a 39-win season including a 22–8 conference record, but a couple of one-run losses in the NSIC Tournament knocked the Bulldogs out of any further postseason play.

As for this year, the Bulldogs return 13 players including NSIC preseason pitcher of the year Lauren Dixon and there’s a noticeable hunger from the group who looks to build on a solid season.

You know we had a lot of success last year we won 39 games, I think going back to 1982 that’s the fourth most wins in program history,” said head coach Lynn Anderson.

“We lost some talent last year, but a lot of starters and talent coming back and incoming freshmen this year, they’re ready, they’re strong. We didn’t have to change much from last season to this season it was how do we upgrade it a little bit more,” she added.

As for Dixon, she is locked in and ready for the season.

Nothing has really changed, last year happened and it’s another year to go out and out what I do, can’t let that go to my head before the game tomorrow just have to relax and go with it,” said Dixon.

First pitch for the ‘Dogs is at 4:30 in Mankato against Concordia St. Paul.

