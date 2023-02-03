Temperatures soar after a cold Friday

Today: To start our day we will be extremely cold, temperatures will be in the 20′s and 30′s below zero with some wind chills of close to 40 or even 50 below zero for some. Through the afternoon we’ll climb into the teens and single digits below zero, but wind chills still near 20° below zero. There will be sunshine to start the day, but increasing clouds in the afternoon. This evening and tonight will be a chance of snow across the International Border, Arrowhead, and South Shore. Accumulations will be light but the the far Arrowhead could see 1-2″ thanks to a bit of lake enhancement.

Saturday: Warmer air returns to the region through our Saturday. We will have southwest winds between 5-10 MPH with partly sunny skies overhead.. Highs are able to rebound into the lower 20′s! Again, there will be the opportunity for some light snow across the International Border and Arrowhead. Accumulations will be light once again as well.

Sunday: Sunday temperatures are able to climb even more with Highs will be in the mid-20′s. Sunday also features mostly cloudy skies overhead. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

