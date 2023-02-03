Temperatures soar after a cold Friday

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: To start our day we will be extremely cold, temperatures will be in the 20′s and 30′s below zero with some wind chills of close to 40 or even 50 below zero for some. Through the afternoon we’ll climb into the teens and single digits below zero, but wind chills still near 20° below zero. There will be sunshine to start the day, but increasing clouds in the afternoon. This evening and tonight will be a chance of snow across the International Border, Arrowhead, and South Shore. Accumulations will be light but the the far Arrowhead could see 1-2″ thanks to a bit of lake enhancement.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Warmer air returns to the region through our Saturday. We will have southwest winds between 5-10 MPH with partly sunny skies overhead.. Highs are able to rebound into the lower 20′s! Again, there will be the opportunity for some light snow across the International Border and Arrowhead. Accumulations will be light once again as well.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Sunday: Sunday temperatures are able to climb even more with Highs will be in the mid-20′s. Sunday also features mostly cloudy skies overhead. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Duluth Police Department
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
Duluth Vineyard Church Logo
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Wx Gfx
Coldest air of the season thus far is just ahead of us
Duluth Heights fire
Duluth 12-year-old girl saves family, dog from fire

Latest News

Wx Gfx
Coldest air of the season thus far is just ahead of us
WX GFX
Snow is almost done but the cold has just begun
Wx Gfx
Dry today but snow tonight could lead to a slick Friday morning commute
Wx Gfx
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow to make for slick commutes Thursday