Superior High School student raises more than $7,000 for breast cancer patients

DULUTH, MN. -- For local high school senior Savannah Leopold, it all started with a basketball game in December.

“It was a double header with the boys, so we knew that a lot of people were going to be there,” said Savannah Leopold, a student at Superior High School. “The boys did not do the pink-out night with us this year, so that motivated me more to be like, okay I got this.”

That moment and motivation triggered a senior project that would go on to make a difference, as Leopold turned her passion for basketball into a Hoops for Hope fundraiser.

“I went individually to all these local businesses,” said Leopold. “I handed them a sheet describing what we need and if they could help. Even some businesses donated little items that we could raffle off in our raffle.”

With the help of 11 local sponsors, a silent auction, and a half time miracle minute, they raised more money than she expected.

“We raised over $7,000, so $7,069, ″ said Leopold.

Leopold’s check now lays at the Essentia Health Cancer Center.

Soon, the large sum of money will help ease the financial burdens of patients battling breast cancer.

“If somebody had a need, if they had a water and gas bill, electric bill, and needed some assistance, those are all things we would consider and look at as a committee to be able to help with those things,” said Chris Mitchell, the program manager at Essentia Health Cancer Center.

Ready to put that money to good use.

“I just wanted to make a change with whatever I did,” said Leopold. “I really like helping people. This senior project was very enjoyable.”

