Sheriff’s Office: standoff with police, SWAT teams after stabbing

SAWYER COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted SWAT teams in a standoff after a stabbing occurred Friday morning.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, they were assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team in responding to a stabbing at the Get Hooked bar in Radisson.

While crews were on their way to the scene, deputies learned the victim was able to flee the bar to a residence next door.

After unsuccessful attempts in negotiating with the suspect, SWAT teams deployed chemical munitions into the bar.

With the assistance of a tactical robot, members of the SWAT team were able to call the suspect out.

Deputies say he was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim was transported to the Ladysmith Hospital and later flown to another facility for medical treatment.

However, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The suspect was arrested for First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.

He is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail while he waits for his court appearance.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.