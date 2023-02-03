Sheriff’s Office: standoff with police, SWAT teams after stabbing

SWAT teams deployed chemical munitions into the bar
File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAWYER COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted SWAT teams in a standoff after a stabbing occurred Friday morning.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, they were assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team in responding to a stabbing at the Get Hooked bar in Radisson.

While crews were on their way to the scene, deputies learned the victim was able to flee the bar to a residence next door.

After unsuccessful attempts in negotiating with the suspect, SWAT teams deployed chemical munitions into the bar.

With the assistance of a tactical robot, members of the SWAT team were able to call the suspect out.

Deputies say he was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim was transported to the Ladysmith Hospital and later flown to another facility for medical treatment.

However, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The suspect was arrested for First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.

He is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail while he waits for his court appearance.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Duluth Police Department
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
A 'blackout' license plate in Iowa
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
Duluth Heights fire
Duluth 12-year-old girl saves family, dog from fire

Latest News

Skunks
Clearwater County dog tests positive for rabies, first since 2018
Chester Bowl to host first ski & snowboard race of season
Gov. Tim Walz
Governor Walz makes Juneteenth state holiday, signs CROWN act into law
Black Woods Blizzard Tour
Fighting ALS: Black Woods Blizzard Tour returns next week for 24th year