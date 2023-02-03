A much more mild weekend ahead

3-Day
3-Day(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies. After 5pm there will be some light snow developing across the International Border. That will sweep across Lake and Cook counties to bring a quick shot of snow before 10pm. The South Shore will also get clipped with some light snow. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero with southwest winds 5-15mph.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)
Snow
Snow(WX GFX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly sunny skies. Highs will be able to climb into the mid to lower 20′s with southwest winds 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a slight chance of some snow, but accumulations will be trace to a half inch.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: Temperatures continue to climb on Monday! We will have mostly cloudy skies, but highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be southeast 5-15mph. Overnight there will be a 40% chance of some snow.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

