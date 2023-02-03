Michigan woman finds $15K outside gas station

By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman who walks to work every day made a huge discovery outside a gas station last month.

Dianne Gordon has walked more than two miles to her job at VC Fresh Marketplace in White Lake Township since her car broke down last year. She was on her way home Jan. 21 when she stopped at a BP station for a snack and saw a bag containing almost $15,000 and wedding cards on the ground,

Rather than use the money to buy a car, she turned it over to the police. Investigators determined the money belonged to a couple who had gotten married earlier that day and returned it to them.

Gordon told WJBK-TV that she could have used the money to buy a new car to go see her grandchildren but that wouldn't have been the right thing to do.

An officer’s wife has since set up a GoFundMe site to raise money for a car for Gordon WJBK-TV reported Thursday that the campaign has raised more than $25,000 so far.

