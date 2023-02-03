Fighting ALS: Black Woods Blizzard Tour returns next week for 24th year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In an effort to fight ALS, 265 snowmobilers will hit the trails Wednesday.

This year will be the 24th year of Never Surrender, Inc.’s Black Woods Blizzard Tour, and organizers are hoping it will be their largest yet.

“The Black Woods Blizzard Tour family continues to amaze us every year,” David Kolquist, President of Never Surrender, Inc., said in a statement. “Some of these riders have been with us every year, committed to maximizing donation efforts in order to fund research and directly support individuals who are battling ALS.”

According to a news release, with the popularity and growth of the ride, organizers had to move the event to accommodate their largest to date.

Riders will start the ride from Black Bear Casino Resort the morning of February 9.

There are three different trails the snowmobilers will take up to Fortune Bay Resort Casino on Lake Vermilion.

Then on Friday, they will ride to Grand Rapids Timberlake Lodge and return Saturday to Black Bear Casino Resort for a “Welcome Home Dinner Celebration.”

Organizers say the week of the ride is one of the highest-producing weeks for fundraising as the riders travel through northern Minnesota.

Over the past 27 years, the Never Surrender, Inc. organization has raised more than $20 million.

The non-profit has hopes of reaching $1.75 million this year, and riders, sponsors, volunteers, and staff are confident they will be close to it.

In 2022, the event was able to raise $1,060,000 in an effort to fight ALS.

All money that Never Surrender raises will be donated to families fighting the disease and medical researchers working to find a cure.

Also, Minnesota Twins alumni Terry Steinbach, Kent Hrbek, and Ron Gardenhire will be participating and cheering on the teams again.

Steinbach lost his father Lloyd to ALS in 1999 and has been an active member of the Black Woods Blizzard Tour every year.

Hrbek lost his father Ed in 1982 and continues to advocate for those with ALS.

Gardenhire joined the group in 2005 and has been supporting and participating ever since.

All have been active in the fight against ALS for many years.

The entire Black Woods Blizzard Tour runs from February 8 through February 11.

To learn more or make a donation, click here.

