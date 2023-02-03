Duluth native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard

MILLINGTON, TN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Constructionman Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate joined the Navy six months ago.

Now, he serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.

“I joined the Navy because all my life, I had dreams of wanting to become a sailor,” said Padden.

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, which was established in 1931, is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy.

It is based at the Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.

According to Navy officials, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital.

Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of our nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.

“The most vital thing I have learned since joining the Navy, has been to have more confidence in the decisions I make and to stop second-guessing myself,” said Padden.

Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand selected while attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois.

Navy officials say strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities with pride and determination.

They are experts in the art of close order drill, coordination, and timing.

The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers, and firing party.

”My favorite part about serving at this command, is being part of the one percent selected in the Navy to honor our fallen shipmates by assisting in their funerals at Arlington National Cemetery,” said Padden.

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community, and careers.

”My greatest accomplishment in the Navy so far, has been making it out of Alpha Company training,” said Padden. “I’m looking forward to creating many more accomplishments in the near future.”

Navy officials also say as a member of the U.S. Navy, Padden, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.

The sailors efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations who will follow.

”To me, serving in the Navy means that I will be able to be of service and protect my surrounding community,” said Padden.

