Duluth Library Foundation to celebrate $1 million milestone

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Library Foundation is celebrating a huge milestone at their annual Olga Walker Awards & Authors event in February.

According to a news release, the foundation surpassed its goal of one million dollars in cumulative gifts to the Duluth Public Library.

Since 1990, the foundation has made annual donations supporting library programs , purchasing books and materials (physical and digital), implementing new technologies, and launching the Every Child Ready Duluth initiative.

The foundation ended 2022 with a total of $1,040,000 gifted to the library since it launched.

The event will also welcome acclaimed Korean-American author and Hibbing native Marie Myung-Ok Lee.

She is the author of the novel The Evening Hero, which is a 2023 Minnesota Book Award finalist.

“We are thrilled to celebrate all that the community has made possible at the library through their continued support and investment,” said Erin Kreeger, Executive Director. “I am not only excited to recognize our 2023 honorees and celebrate $1 million gifted to the library since our founding, but welcome our featured author Marie to Duluth. Marie’s recent novel The Evening Hero will be an opportunity to further the conversation about immigration, the impact of war, and racism in our community.”

The event is named after Olga Walker (1885-1964), a generous Duluthian who designated the Duluth Public Library as her sole beneficiary.

Her gift became the seed money for the Duluth Library Foundation endowment.

Like Olga Walker many years ago, the 2023 honorees have made lasting improvements in our community by strengthening the library.

Those being honored at this year’s event are:

June and Maurice Robinson

Pam and Tom Griffin

The Benedictine Sisters

Award recipients will be recognized at a short awards ceremony with remarks from Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, followed by a gourmet brunch, moderated author presentation, and a book signing with Lee.

The Olga Walker Awards & Author event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 12 P.M. in the Graysolon Ballroom.

Tickets to the event are $50 per individual with group table registrations available if requested.

To register, click here or call the foundation at (218) 730-4262.

Space is limited and registration closes on Feb. 10.

