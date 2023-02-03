Clearwater County dog tests positive for rabies, first since 2018

CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - An unvaccinated dog has tested positive for rabies in Clearwater County, west of Bemidji after possible exposure to a skunk.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health states the dog tested positive on Jan. 6, 2023, approximately two months after the possible exposure.

According to a news release, in mid-November 2022 a skunk was seen jumping toward the dog and hovering around an outdoor food dish.

The skunk was shot by the owner as it ran from the scene, was discarded, and never tested for rabies.

The dog owner recalls at the end of December the dog seemed more reserved than normal.

On Dec. 30, the owner believed the dog was choking and put their hand it its mouth, but couldn’t see anything in its throat.

They then took the dog to the veterinarian because it could not swallow and was drooling excessively.

During the exam, the veterinarian recalled no neurological signs and did not notice frothing in the mouth.

Tests for Lyme and Anaplasmosis, both tick diseases, came back positive.

The next day the owner reported seeing neurological signs and the dog died overnight.

The owner remembered the skunk encounter the following day and brought the dead dog back to the veterinarian for a rabies sample collection.

Samples were submitted to the University of Minnesota Diagnostic Laboratory on Jan. 4.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health investigated to find possible exposures and make recommendations for other animals on the property.

There were five other dogs; three who were unvaccinated, and two who were overdue for their rabies boosters.

The unvaccinated dogs are under a six month quarantine and the dogs overdue for their rabies vaccinations are under a 45 day observational period.

Other animals on the property were not considered exposed to the rabid dog.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) interviewed the owner and veterinarian involved and recommended post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) treatment for the owner and their exposed family.

The MDH did not recommend PEP for the veterinarian because of previous rabies vaccination and the veterinarian wore gloves during the initial exam and used additional personal protective equipment (coveralls, gloves, eye protection) during the rabies sample collection procedure the following day.

This is the first reported rabies-positive domestic dog since 2018.

Companion animals should be currently vaccinated against rabies to prevent infection.

If you have questions about suspected or confirmed rabies exposure to domestic animals call 651-201-6808.

You can also contact the MDH at 651-201-5414 for questions about the rabies exposure in people.

The MDH states, all dogs, cat, ferrets, and horses should be currently vaccinated against the rabies virus. In the event an animal is exposed or potentially exposed, pets should receive a rabies vaccination booster within 72 hours of exposure.

