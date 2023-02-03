City by City: Wisconsin, Ashland, Hibbing

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin State Patrol’s law for February is the “The Rules for Roundabouts.” Crash data shows that roundabouts are safer for drivers as there are fewer head-on and left-turn collisions. The agency adds that roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by 90%. State law requires drivers to yield to the right of way and also give space to trucks and other oversized vehicles. Bicyclists can either use the sidewalk or traffic lanes when navigating a roundabout.

Ashland, WI- The Ashland County Aging Unit is in need of help with its Meals on Wheels program. Routes only take about an hour and mileage reimbursement is available. Meals on Wheels delivers lunch to senior citizens across the county and leaders say sometimes these are the only meals they get in a day. For more details call: Ashland County Aging Unit, Inc. 715-682-4414 x0

Hibbing, MN- The Police Department has two cute K9s in a nationwide contest. Both K9 Chase and K9 Dottie are entered in the Blue Line Unlimited Police K9 Photo Contest. Blue Line Unlimited is a non-profit that works to help first responders and their families by providing training, education and equipment. The winning agency will receive $500. Voting began February 1 and runs through the end of the month.

