Chester Bowl to host first ski & snowboard race of season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Chester Bowl Improvement Club (CBIC) will hold its first race of the year this Sunday.

On February 5 at 1:15 p.m., nearly 150 racers between the ages of 3 and 16 will test their skills as they navigate a racecourse down the alpine hill at Chester Bowl.

The Kiwanis Club of Friendly Duluth sponsors the event.

It will be their 55th year of sponsorship, which dates back to when the competition was originally for ski jumping.

Awards will be presented at the completion of the race, sometime between 2:45-3:45 p.m.

This is the first in Chester Bowl’s 2023 alpine race series. Races will be held every Sunday until March 5.

Information about registering for any of Chester Bowl’s races can be found on their website.

The CBIC is a not-for-profit organization that facilitates and promotes sustainable quality programs for all Chester Bowl Park users in a healthy and safe environment.

The club offers scholarships, free ski and snowboard lessons, and low-priced concessions to make outdoor recreation accessible regardless of income.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.