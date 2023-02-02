Shamrock Shakes returning soon, ‘ShamROCK THE HOUSE’ returning for 10th year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Good news to all Shamrock Shake lovers.

McDonald’s announced the legendary Shamrock Shake will be returning to U.S. menus on Feb. 20.

It will also be joined by the new OREO Shamrock McFlurry.

Both minty treats will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Also, McDonald’s owners and operators of 225 participating restaurants in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, Ironwood, and Michigan will hold their 10th consecutive “ShamROCK THE HOUSE” fundraiser for Minnesota’s six Ronald McDonald House facilities.

The locations include, two Ronald McDonald Houses in Minneapolis, two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in St. Paul, RMH-Northland in Duluth, and the state’s largest Ronald McDonald House in Rochester.

25 cents from every Shamrock Shake and Shamrock Oreo McFlurry will go to RMHC-Upper Midwest and The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester.

Due to the owner/operators and loyal customers, they have been able to raise nearly $775,000 since 2014.

The fundraiser runs from March 6 to March 16, 2022.

