No.7 UMD Women leaning on power in depth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While the No.7 UMD Women’s Hockey team dropped the weekend series against the No.3 Gophers this past weekend, it’s onward and upward from here for the Bulldogs. Head Coach Maura Crowell noted that she felt Saturday’s effort against Minnesota was collectively better and the box score would say so as all three goal scorers came from three different classes, proving the depth that this team has.

On Wednesday, Crowell said they’ve got to turn the page, not look back too much and focus on the next task being Mankato, a team who they’ve already taken care of earlier this season, but a team that has one of the best penalty kills in the nation.

No. 7 @UMDWHockey will Travel to Mankato to Face Minnesota State this Weekend



Series Notes: https://t.co/TgZpciCKSg pic.twitter.com/PpH5S8PJmv — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) February 1, 2023

“The key is not trying to be a hero. It’s not like we’re expecting anyone to play outside of themselves, we want them to just play what they’re capable of. When we do that, we roll line after line, d-pair after d-pair, and the goalie makes good saves, some may be extraordinary but that’s not what we should be expecting because when everybody does their job, we’re a really good team,” said Crowell.

Goaltender Emma Soderberg added, “No one on this team gives up, so it doesn’t matter if we’re down by two goals like we know we can score goals that’s why we don’t give up on our team when we end up in those situations we just have to keep going and just keep grinding it out.”

Puck drops at 3 pm on Saturday and 2 pm on Friday in Mankato, Minnesota.

