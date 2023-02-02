Man pleads guilty in death of long-missing Michigan woman

A man who previously admitted killing two women in Pennsylvania now says he also killed a Michigan woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who previously admitted killing two women in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a Michigan woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago.

Harold David Haulman III pleaded guilty in Calhoun County District Court to second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, Prosecutor David Gilbert said.

Parlier went missing from her Battle Creek, Michigan, home on June 12, 2005, after her family, who believes she was pregnant, said she had an argument with her parents.

Haulman, 44, was charged in Parlier's killing in 2021. Her remains have not been found, but as part of his plea agreement, Haulman has agreed to help investigators find her body, WOOD-TV reported.

“We obviously want closure for her remains,” said Parlier's sister, Nicole Campen. “But I try not to put my hopes in that with him because, to me, it’s more of a power thing for him. It’s one more thing he gets to have over us as a family.”

Haulman is scheduled to be sentenced April 10.

In September 2021, Haulman was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania to the killings of two women, The Daily Item reported at that time.

Haulman admitted to killing Tianna Phillips, 25, of McClure, Pennsylvania, who had vanished in 2018, and Erica Shultz, 26, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, who went missing in late 2020.

As police were interviewing Haulman about those killings, he admitted to killing Parlier as well, telling authorities her body might be in a remote area in Newton Township, south of Battle Creek. An unsuccessful search for Parlier was conducted there in March 2021.

