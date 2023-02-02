Gov. Walz approves disaster assistance for St. Louis County

St. Louis County damage more than $750,000
Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz makes final budget announcement.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County for disaster assistance.

According to the news release, the request is to provide state public disaster assistance with response, clean up, and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region Dec. 12 through Dec. 16, 2022.

The heavy snow and high winds resulted in many downed trees and branches blocking the roads and causing widespread power outages.

Due to the conditions resulting from the storm, the St. Louis County Board passed a resolution declaring a State of Local Disaster.

St. Louis County spokespeople say the preliminary damage assessment for the county totaled $760,630.

State disaster assistance will provide reimbursement for 75% of those costs.

Of the $570,473 the county will receive, funds will be divided between electric co-ops, multiple snowmobile clubs for costs to clear debris from trails, and the county’s Public Works Department for costs to clear roadways.

Other counties affected by the storm and receiving state assistance include Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Lincoln, and Pine counties.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says the total damage amounts were nearly $4.5 million.

