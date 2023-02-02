Former teacher charged in sexual assaults of 4 girls

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — A former teacher who worked with visually impaired students has been charged in connection with the sexual assaults of four girls at three different suburban Detroit schools.

James Baird, 43, of Plymouth, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct that occurred between 2018 and 2020 at schools in Garden City and Westland, according to the Wayne County prosecutor's office.

A 10-year-old girl was assaulted multiple times while being given vision tests in a Garden City school, the prosecutor's office said.

Three other girls — ages 11, 13 and 15 — were blindfolded and assaulted on separate occasions at schools in Westland and Garden City.

Baird was given personal bonds Wednesday in Westland District Court in two of the cases and ordered to wear a GPS tether. A probable cause conference was scheduled Feb. 9, followed by a Feb. 16 preliminary examination.

He also was given personal bonds in the Garden City cases. Baird's probable cause conference in those cases is Feb. 13. His preliminary examination was set for Feb. 27.

Court records did not list an attorney for Baird.