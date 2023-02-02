ECCHA seeks information on dog abandoned outdoors at shelter early Thursday morning

The Eau Claire County Humane Association said Gus was found tied to the doors of the shelter Thursday morning.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is seeking information on the person or people responsible for leaving a dog abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning.

“Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”

In the Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, Gus, was left behind after a vehicle drove up, tied him to the door, and took off in less than a minute. ECCHA included video from their surveillance camera which shows Gus being left tied to the doors just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

“The dog had no idea what was going on, and you can see that he wanted to go with,” ECCHA wrote. “It breaks our hearts.”

The National Weather Service said that temperatures in Eau Claire were as low as 9 degrees overnight with wind chills recorded as low as -2 in Eau Claire. At 5:56 a.m., the reading was 9 degrees with 0-degree wind chill.

ECCHA asked in the post that if anyone has information on the dog or who may have left him behind, they can call 715-839-4747 extension 1021 and leave a message.

