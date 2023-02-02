Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report.

It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year.

Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing.

In 2022, Duluth Police made almost 6,000 traffic stops.

Now, for the first time in department history, a report detailing the demographics of those stops is public.

“The main goal of the report it is to just be transparent with our community,” Ceynowa said. “These are questions that people have asked us for a long time.”

It breaks down the gender and race of each person stopped, the reason for it and what resulted.

“In the context of the recent murder of Tyre Nichols, this [the report] couldn’t have come at a better timing because everyone around the country is asking, could this or is this happening in the city where I live?” said Jamey Sharp.

Sharp is co-chair of the Duluth NAACP Criminal Justice Committee and said some of the most striking data in the report is the reasons for the stops.

American-Indian or Alaskan Natives made up 15.6% of stops noted for suspicious activity.

Members of the Black community made up 11.3% of suspicious stops.

Census data shows those demographics make up only 1.7% and 2.6%, respectively, of Duluth’s population.

“I think major questions need to be asked there: why is it that Native folks, Black folks being perceived as more suspicious by our police officers?” Sharp said.

“Some of the racial demographics we’ve kind of known that it wouldn’t align with our census data necessarily,” Ceynowa said.

Sharp said these numbers should spark change.

“What I think we would like to see is a legitimate policy made about pretextual stops in Duluth that would say this data exists, we see a disparity, and we are doing something to diminish that disparity,” Sharp said.

Chief Ceynowa said no immediate changes will happen.

“We’re going to wait to see what our Racial Bias Audit comes back with, with recommendations that they have,” Ceynowa said. “Continue to analyze this data and make sure that we are making stops for the appropriate reasons, taking enforcement action and arrests for the appropriate reasons.”

The Racial Bias Audit began in October and will run through August.

The Stop Data Report can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.