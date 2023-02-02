Duluth groups aim to get more women outside during winter

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth fat biking and Nordic skiing group is working to get more women outdoors during the coldest months of the year.

The Ski Hut, Continental Ski and Bike, COGGS and the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club team up weekly at Lester Park for women of all levels to ski and ride fat bikes in the snow.

Each Thursday night at 6 p.m., the group meets up at the Lester-Amity Chalet in East Duluth before venturing out.

Bobbie Larson, Outreach Coordinator for the Ski Hut, said women of all levels can join.

“You can be young, you can be old,” she said. “You can have good experiences or bad experiences, but hopefully you’ll come and we can change that and encourage everyone to get out in the winter.”

Larson said the group has gotten closer since being out in the snow together.

“We’re not just doing it alone,” Larson said. “It’s not intimidating,” she continued.

The group also plans to hold women’s only fat biking lessons on Sunday, February 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lester-Amity Chalet.

If you don’t have skis or a fat bike, no problem.

Larson said you can rent a pair of cross-country skis through the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Recreational Sports Outdoor Program.

If you are looking to ride a fat bike, you can contact Continental Ski and Bike here.

