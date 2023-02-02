Duluth business leaders gather to talk about public safety

DULUTH, MN. -- Business leaders from Duluth’s downtown corridor gathered Thursday at Pier B resort for Downtown Duluth’s first “Lunch at the Pier.”

This meeting focused on public safety.

“This is really an opportunity for the community in town to get to meet [the Police Chief] and learn more about the strategies for policing in the downtown,” said Kristi Stokes, president of Downtown Duluth.

Stokes said Thursday’s lunch drew roughly 80 attendees.

The event is a new spin on the quarterly breakfasts the organization would hold.

Newly-appointed Police Chief Mike Ceynowa believes communication is an important part of public safety.

“It’s an opportunity for us to receive feedback from the community. From our business community, it’s an opportunity for us to help educate our business community on what we’re doing,” he said.

Ceynowa said the department has seen a reduction in calls for service throughout the city as they’ve embraced mental health programs, and while the downtown corridor has seen a similar downward trend, it’s much less prominent.

“They’re seeing needles or damage to property or vandalism that occurred some time you know, in the overnight hours,” said Ceynowa.

To address the problems specific to downtown Duluth, the chief said they’re doing their best to tackle crime before it happens.

“We’re trying to address with proactive patrols before they’re coming into work, or having your officers go in there and directed patrols and trying to work through that, but it takes a lot of time to work through with people’s issues to get them the help they need,” he said.

Business owners at the luncheon seemed to have a positive outlook on the department’s efforts, with some standing to commend the force on the progress that’s been made in recent years.

“This is a community problem, and I think that’s the approach that the police department and the greater downtown is really bringing to light really takes it takes a collaborative effort to get over it. So I think they’re making strides,” said Rod Fournier, General Manager of the Duluth Transit Authority.

Fournier believes the event was a success.

“I think you can see by the turnout that we had here today that everybody is receptive to this. Speaking for myself, I look forward to it because I thought the previous meetings that we’ve had are showing progress. Today, I think everybody had the same mindset,” he said.

