Duluth 12-year-old girl saves family, dog from fire

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 12-year-old girl was able to save her family and dog from a house fire in the Duluth Heights neighborhood.

According to a news release, the Duluth Fire Department (DFD) was called to a structure fire on the 4100 block of Chambersburg Ave. at 10:14 P.M. Wednesday.

When the first fire truck arrived, crews saw a large garage that was nearly fully on fire.

The garage was detached but still within a few inches of the two-story house and connected by a large vestibule.

The DFD fought the fire outside due to the garage’s roof collapsing and several cylinders of welding gas inside it.

According to the press release, a family of four was asleep at the time of the fire.

A 12-year-old girl in the house was able to save her whole family by alerting them of the fire.

She heard the family’s yellow lab, Dudley, barking because he was kenneled in the garage.

After looking out her bedroom window the girl saw the fire and woke the rest of the family who all escaped.

The father searched for Dudley and he also was able to escape the fire.

The dog did have some singed fur but was doing well at the time of the news release.

The DFD stated the girl’s quick actions prevented more damage to the garage.

According to her father, she acted quickly and calmly.

There were no injuries reported, and the family is not displaced at this time.

Since crews arrived before the fire reached the house they were able to keep the fire out of the house.

Initial damage to the garage is estimated at $80,000.

