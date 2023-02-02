Coldest night of the season, followed by a mild weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing sunny skies and cold temperatures and winds. Tonight will be the deep freeze. Lows will plummet into the 20′s and 30′s below zero! Some spots in Northeast Minnesota could even get close to -40° for actual temperatures. Wind chills will be in the 40′s and 50′s below zero. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10mph. Iron and Gogebic counties will see an additional 1-3″ of lake effect snow.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)
Wind Chills
Wind Chills(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will begin extremely cold, temperatures will be in the 20′s and 30′s below zero. By noon we will be in the teens and single digits below zero, but wind chills still near 20° below zero.  There will be sunshine to start the day, but increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will be a chance of snow across the International Border, Arrowhead, and South Shore after 4pm. Accumulations will be light.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Warm air pushes into the region on Saturday. We will have southwest winds 5-10mph and partly sunny skies. Highs will be able to climb into the lower 20′s!

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday will also be mild. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west 5-10mph.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth Vineyard Church Logo
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Elizabeth Harwig
15-year-old suffers severe injuries after snowmobile crash near Palisade
Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Duluth Police Department
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change

Latest News

Wx Gfx
Coldest air of the season thus far is just ahead of us
Extreme cold
FEBRUARY 1 PM WEATHER
First Alert
First Alert: arctic blast will keep things cold and create light snow
WX GFX
Arctic front brings light snow and brutal cold for the second half of the week