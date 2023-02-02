Coldest night of the season, followed by a mild weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing sunny skies and cold temperatures and winds. Tonight will be the deep freeze. Lows will plummet into the 20′s and 30′s below zero! Some spots in Northeast Minnesota could even get close to -40° for actual temperatures. Wind chills will be in the 40′s and 50′s below zero. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10mph. Iron and Gogebic counties will see an additional 1-3″ of lake effect snow.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

Wind Chills (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will begin extremely cold, temperatures will be in the 20′s and 30′s below zero. By noon we will be in the teens and single digits below zero, but wind chills still near 20° below zero. There will be sunshine to start the day, but increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will be a chance of snow across the International Border, Arrowhead, and South Shore after 4pm. Accumulations will be light.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Warm air pushes into the region on Saturday. We will have southwest winds 5-10mph and partly sunny skies. Highs will be able to climb into the lower 20′s!

Saturday (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday will also be mild. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west 5-10mph.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

