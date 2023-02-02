Coldest air of the season thus far is just ahead of us

Today: The cold air will begin to make its arrival today. We will see our highs in the morning, then temperatures falling into the below-zero through the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph. This will give us wind chills during the day between -15° and -30°. Most of the northland should see mostly sunny skies overhead but thanks to those northwest winds some lake effect snow is possible along the South Shore. Some may see a few inches along the South Shore.

Tonight: Overnight temperatures will plummet to between 20′s and even 30′s below zero. Winds out of the of the northwest between 10-15 MPH means wind chills will approach 40° to even 50° below zero. We have issued a First Alert for the extreme cold Thursday night. Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes. A Wind Chill Warning covers most on the Minnesota side of things and a Wind Chill Advisory is up for everyone else.

Friday: Friday will be very cold. Highs will likely not make it above zero for most across the Northland. The silver lining is winds will be calmer although southerly winds will bring a chance of some lake-effect snow along the North Shore. Clouds will generally be on the increase through the day.

Saturday: We will begin break the cold spell as we head towards this weekend. Highs will be able to climb into the lower 20′s with southwest winds 5-15 MPH. Most of the northland is looking at partly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures warm even further as we head towards next week.

