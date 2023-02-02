City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth

Wisconsin- The DNR is looking to award a local hunter. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award. The annual award recognizes someone whose actions are symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage, including responsible, respectful and safe practices. Nominations include all hunting seasons, and the committee will focus on a singular action or event rather than long-term conservation programs. The deadline to submit hunters is February 15.

St. Louis County, MN- The Public Health Department is hosting its first-ever Innovation Project Showcases. The event will highlight five projects from area agencies that have received county funding. Projects address health priorities including mental wellness, mental health support, youth substance abuse and food insecurity. The first showcase is Thursday, February 2 in Virginia. The second showcase will be Thursday, February 9. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Duluth- The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is seeking new members for its Board of Trustees. They describe candidates as people who are connected and representative of the community. Additionally, candidates would have an interest in community leadership and be willing to work to promote justice, equity, diversity, inclusion and social belonging. Requirements include attending six to eight meetings a year. Terms are three years in length. Board terms would start in June, but applications are due February 15. Those interested can contact Anika Eide.

