Bulldogs embracing the ‘underdog’ mentality

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Men’s Hockey team came out firing away at home this past weekend, shocking several as the Bulldogs completed the sweep over the top team in the country, St. Cloud State, will an 11-goal performance.

While Friday and Saturday’s results surprised many, not this team. They have an unwavering belief despite their wavering record and their underdog label. On Wednesday during UMD’s press conference, Head Coach Scott Sandelin said it’s all about keeping track of the little victories. From the younger guys’ confidence to the chemistry and balance in all four lines to the special teams showing at home, it all adds up saying, “everybody needs to be excited about everybody!”

Preview: UMD Hockey Set To Host No. 10 Western Michigan



Story: https://t.co/3U8xFEky8G — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) February 1, 2023

“We like being the underdogs, a little bit looked down upon, we have no problem with that. We’re still just working on our game kind of how can we get better, sustaining zone pressure just kind of smart plays at the lines, and then once we’re in the zone we’ve got some guys that can make some plays,” said defenseman Wyatt Kaiser.

Sandelin added,” I liked how we’ve played. I liked how we won the games. I’m starting to see more of that demeanor I want to see out of our team where they’re never too high, they’re never too low, but there’s still work to be done and you’ve still got to approach each week the way you do win or lose. There are probably just a few more smiles and the feel-good which is great because that’s what you want to see. You want kids to experience that, that’s the fun part about it.”

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and will be broadcast on CBS Sports. As for Saturday’s game, the puck will drop at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the My9 Sports Network.

