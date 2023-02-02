Arena League football to start in 2024, Duluth finalist for team

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced Thursday the formation of “The Arena League”.

The Arena League (TAL) will be a new arena football league starting in 2024.

Duluth is one of the finalists for one of the teams.

Brown will serve as the league’s inaugural commissioner.

“Boundaries will be pushed, with one goal, make this game fun for our fans. New rules will be implemented, and this style of football will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Brown.

There are two organizations looking to start arena football in 2024. One possibly in Duluth, the other not in Duluth.

Arena Football League (AFL) which started in 1987 and then declared bankruptcy in 2019 announced it would restart in 2024. They made their announcement on February 1. In the AFL announcement they did not mention any locations specifically. But they announced they were looking at cities that previously had AFL teams.

On February 2, The Arena League, a separate group headed by Brown announced they were looking to start play in their own league in 2024. That is the group considering Duluth.

The Arena League news release read that after months of on-site visits with community leaders and tours of arenas and communities across the country, league organizers created a short list of ten communities who fit the league’s high standards for sports passion, quality leadership, and facilities.

The Arena League will finalize the inaugural season markets in the coming weeks and will be launching 4 to 8 teams over the next few months.

Fans in these ten communities are encouraged to visit here to vote for their hometown.

Team location announcements will begin next month and conclude in June of this year, a full year before the first game is played.

“We have created a time line that will have us launching our first team beginning in March and running through June of 2023. A full year prior to the first player hitting the turf.’ explained Brown, “We are excited to bring an innovative form of this great game to communities across the country. We are ready to shake things up!”

Regarding a team in Duluth, Tim Brown said, ”Duluth is simply incredible. The passion of the community is undeniable. Incredible facilities and great leadership. Now, it’s up to the fans to vote them in.”

For more information on The Arena League, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.