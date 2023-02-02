Administrator gone from Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ojibwe tribal leaders are making a change at the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC).

Michael J. “Mic” Isham Jr. no longer serves as executive administrator of the GLIFWC.

In a statement to Northern News Now the GLIFWC wrote, “While the transition unfolds, GLIFWC’s staff is focusing on upcoming treaty-reserved natural resource harvest seasons and its environmental protection commitments”.

The GLIFWC is an intertribal natural resource management agency that serves eleven tribes in portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

In territories ceded to the United States, GLIFWC member tribes reserved property rights to hunt, fish, and gather in their traditional homelands.

These treaty rights provide subsistence, spiritual, cultural, and economic benefits to Ojibwe people across the region.

