Wildfire makes epic recovery, finishes Beargrease in 3rd with Keefer

GRAND PORTAGE, MN -- Sarah Keefer, of Burnsville, earned some serious recognition during the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Not only did she finish in third place and was the first woman to cross the finish line, but one of her sled dogs made an epic comeback to the trail.

Sarah Keefer and her team get ready to head down the chute on the final 31-mile leg of the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. (Northern News Now)

Wildfire was seriously injured while out on a training with musher Ryan Redington in Brule last year.

A snowmobile veered to hit his team, and then drove off.

Wildfire suffered the worst injuries, breaking his leg in several places.

Dr. Heather Hadley, of Mission Animal Hospital in the Twin Cities, helped lead the care for Wildfire.

She said after a surgery, extensive therapy, donations from the community, and a little TLC, she knew Wildfire was ready to hit the trail again about a year later for this year’s Beargrease.

“We couldn’t have actually dreamed this performance. A year ago, I don’t think we could have anticipated we’d be here,” Hadley said.

Hadley also joined Keefer’s handling team, so she could help monitor Wildfire’s condition and recovery throughout the 300-mile journey.

Dr. Heather Hadley greets Wildfire after his strong performance in the 2023 Beargrease. (Northern News Now)

“He comes in strong, he looks good, there isn’t overt lameness or soreness,” Hadley said “He’s eager when he comes in, not tired or lagging behind, and he’s ready to not only rest but eat. Those are the things that are going to get him ready for next leg of race.”

And based on his drive and attitude, Keefer said Wildfire certainly proved he was ready to be back out competing.

“If we take a short break, if I step on the brake a little bit and stop he will be the first one to start barking within seconds to get going again,” Keefer said. “He likes to be in motion and he’s happy out there and he’s pepped up the rest of the team too.”

It was Wildfire’s drive that played a big role in carrying Keefer to the finish.

She reached the finish line at Grand Portage at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday and spent an emotional few minutes greeting each and every one of her dogs, including a very meaningful “thank you” to Wildfire.

Yay Wildfire!! You did it buddy!



Check out Sarah Keefer greeting him and her team after coming in 3rd! @johnbeargrease @NorthernNewsNow pic.twitter.com/ZI7h3uExa5 — Briggs LeSavage (@briggslesavage) February 1, 2023

Up next, Keefer plans to race in the Klondike Dog Derby, a 40-mile race on Lake Minnetonka, on February 3rd through 4th.

