WI Senator Johnson, colleagues introduce Concealed-Carry Reciprocity Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday, many Republicans introduced the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.

According to a news release, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) joined U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and 42 of their Republican colleagues introduced this act.

The bill would allow Wisconsin concealed carry permit holders to exercise those rights in any other state that allows concealed carry, while abiding by that state’s laws.

Senator Johnson highlighted the bill with the following issues.

Background on the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act:

Allows law-abiding citizens to exercise their fundamental right to self-defense while they are traveling or temporarily living away from home.

Allows individuals with concealed carry privileges in their home state to conceal carry in any other state that also allows concealed carry.

Treats state-issued concealed carry permits like drivers’ licenses where an individual can use their home-state license to drive in another state, but must abide by that other state’s speed limit or road laws.

Respects State Sovereignty:

Does not establish national standards for concealed carry.

Does not provide for a national concealed carry permit.

Respects state laws concerning specific types of locations in which firearms may not be carried and types of firearms which may not be carried by the visiting individual.

Protects states’ rights by not mandating the right to concealed carry in places that do not allow the practice.

The full text of the bill can be found here.

