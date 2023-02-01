Spirit Mountain to be open on Tuesdays

Will be open on Tuesdays 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. starting Feb. 7
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Spirit Mountain has some exciting news for anyone missing the mountain.

The slopes will now be open six days a week.

In November, at the beginning of the season, Spirit was only open Wednesday through Sunday, because of staffing limits.

Spirit made a big push in October to bring in a sufficient staff. This was to hopefully allow guests to have the opportunity to enjoy the resort safely for an additional day.

“We are thrilled we can offer our pass holders and guests more time on the snow,” said Ann Glumac, interim executive director. “The entire Spirit Mountain team puts in extraordinary effort getting our trails and terrain parks ready for the season, and we’re excited that folks will have more time to enjoy them going forward.”

According to Spirit Mountain’s Facebook page, an effort by managers and staff allowed them to be open on Tuesdays 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. starting February 7.

Even though Spirit has more staff than in the beginning of the season, they are still looking for more help.

“We continue our recruitment efforts,” Glumac said. “Please encourage anyone you know who might be looking for a part-time or full-time job with great perks in a fun environment to check out our web page.”

Spirit is open from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Sundays, with services offered at both the Skyline and Grand Avenue chalets.

All ticketing and other services will be offered only in the Skyline Chalet.

The Grand Avenue Chalet will also be open from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M., but for warming purposes only.

Lift tickets will be $54 if purchased online in advance and $58 if purchased at the ticketing counter in the Skyline Chalet.

