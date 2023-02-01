Registration for Escanaba’s Big Freeze Winter Carnival now open

The Big Freeze poster.
The Big Freeze poster.(Visit Escanaba)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Big Freeze is just two weeks away and registration for all events is open.

This is an annual event that helps raise money for the Delta County Search & Rescue Team, however, this year Visit Escanaba & Delta County Search & Rescue Team have decided to donate the money raised at the Big Freeze event to the Weaver Family after Tara and Jerry Weaver died in a car crash on Friday.

It all begins Friday, Feb. 17 at the Warmup Party. It’s in the Ruth Butler Building and there will be a chili cookoff. First place wins $300, second place wins $200 and third place wins $100.

“This will also be the check-in for the ice fishing derby that is held Saturday the 18th. We will also have 50-50 raffles, we’re going to have different games to play, we’re going to have the Ice Guru from Food Network with a live ice carving performance,” said Morgan Eagloski, the event coordinator for Visit Escanaba.

The ice fishing derby kicks off Saturday at 4 a.m. and there are activities for the whole family throughout the day at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. This is a free fishing weekend so no license is required.

If you would like to be a part of the chili cookoff, call or text 906-235-330.

Registration for the fishing derby is live on the FishDonkey app.

For more information on the Big Freeze, click here.

