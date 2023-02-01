Police: Walgreens employee arrested for stealing $25,000 from store

A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store...
By WIFR Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Police in Illinois say a worker has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from her place of employment.

According to the Cherry Valley Police Department, 22-year-old Tajanae Glass has been charged with theft for stealing money from a Rockford-area Walgreens.

Authorities said Glass was caught by a loss prevention manager while working at the store. She is accused of taking around $25,000.

Cherry Valley police said a witness informed officers that Glass was in charge of depositing money into the company bank account. However, she reportedly took various amounts of money from the deposits over the last year.

According to police, Glass provided them with a written confession before being arrested.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Tuesday.

