MN nursing initiative program awards grants to 24 high schools, 3 in Northland
School districts to use funding for nursing assistant training
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Next Generation Nursing Assistant (NGNA) initiative announced they awarded grants to twenty four Minnesota high schools, including three Northland schools.
According to a news release, the NGNA, which is a collaboration of the State of Minnesota and Minnesota State, awarded $98,800 in equipment grants.
School districts will use this funding to purchase or improve lab equipment and materials necessary for nursing assistant training.
“These grants will help connect high school students throughout the state to job training for an in-demand career,” Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson said. “When we announced the Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative, we issued a call for Minnesotans take a stand and support the health of our state. The response is truly overwhelming. This initiative is providing Minnesotans with a free pathway into the health care field and creating a model for how we can fill job vacancies in other high-need careers.”
According to data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth most in-demand job in the state.
This need was increased during the pandemic, which led Governor Tim Walz to deploy 400 National Guard members to support Minnesota’s long-term care facilities and veterans’ homes in 2021.
Governor Walz then set a goal for the state to recruit and train 1,000 new nursing assistants, with the state launching the NGNA initiative in January 2022.
The initiative provides Minnesotans with free nursing assistant training, as well as covering the cost of books, uniform, and certification exam.
Currently, 2,306 Minnesotans have completed, or are in the process of completing, their training.
Training for the initiative is offered through Minnesota State campuses, private providers, and in high schools.
“The Next Generation Nursing Assistant has been a great initiative, and we are very proud to be a part of it,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “With the results the program is showing, it is clearly making a difference -- both now in terms of meeting an immediate need for certified nursing assistants in the workforce, as well as in the future as these high school students continue their training and launch careers in nursing.”
While current funding for the program ends in February 2023, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan have proposed to continue the initiative in their One Minnesota Budget.
This budget recommendation is an investment in the health of our state and would provide $3 million every two years in ongoing funding to ensure hospitals, long-term care facilities, and veterans homes have the staff they need to care for patients and residents.
Schools that received grant funding include:
- Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 - $5,000
- Fergus Falls Public Schools - $5,000
- Wright Technical Center - $5,000
- Cass Lake – Bena Public Schools District 115 - $5,000
- Forest Lakes Area Schools - $5,000
- Shakopee Schools - $3,116
- SouthWest Metro Intermediate District - $4,946
- White Bear Lake Area Schools - $5,000
- ISD 728 - $4994
- Marshall School District - $4513
- Northeast Metro Intermediate School District - $5,000
- Duluth Public Schools #709 - $5,000
- Plainville – Elgin – Melville Community School - $4,455
- Sartell School District - $5,000
- Brandon-Evansville School District - $2,200
- Cook County ISD 166 - $3,736
- Hutchinson Public Schools - $1,118
- Lincoln International High School - $5,000
- West Central Area Schools District 2342 - $5,000
- Greenway Public Schools - $1,997
- Milaca ISD 912 - $4,206
- Osseo Area School District - $2,800
- Rushford Peterson Schools - $2,501
- Redwood Valley High School - $3,200
