First Alert: arctic blast will keep things cold and create light snow

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Tonight a cold front will pass and bring a 30% chance of scattered light snow showers. Accumulations will be between a trace to 1.5″. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero with northwest winds 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Arctic air will be pouring in on Thursday. We will see our highs in the morning, then temperatures falling into the below-zero range in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph. This will give us wind chills during the day between -15° and -30°. Overnight temperatures will plummet into the 20′s and even close to 30′s below zero. Wind chills will approach 50° below zero. We have issued a First Alert for the extreme cold Thursday night. Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes.

FRIDAY: Friday will be dangerously cold. Highs will likely not make it above zero. Winds will be calmer and the skies will be mostly clear. Southerly winds will bring a chance of some lake-effect snow along the North Shore.

SATURDAY: Into the weekend we finally break the cold spell. Highs will be able to climb into the lower 20′s with southwest winds 5-15mph. Expect partly cloudy skies.

