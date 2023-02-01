Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant

Duluth Police Department was also notified
Duluth Vineyard Church Logo
Duluth Vineyard Church Logo(Duluth Vineyard Church)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Vineyard Church is responding to allegations of misconduct within the church.

Members of the congregation received an email from the church saying they are looking into allegations against one of their pastoral assistants.

The assistant is Jackson Gatlin, the son of Senior Pastor, Michael Gatlin.

In an email, the church say the allegations involve instances from several years ago.

Church spokespeople say they have contacted Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment (GRACE) to conduct their investigation.

“One of our values is transparency. Accountability and integrity are also key values. Let us assure you that the safety and security of our church community is critically important to us and we have policies and procedures in place to protect them,” says Vineyard Church spokespeople.

As of Tuesday, the Duluth Police Department was also notified of the incident.

The Duluth Police told Northern News Now in a statement, “the Duluth Police Department has been made aware of this incident and are assisting in the investigation. "

The police statement continued, to encourage victims to come forward by either contacting 911 to file a report or reach out to the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA) at their helpline at (218) 726-1931.

Northern News Now asked if the church if they had contacted law enforcement regarding what was called “allegations”, the church did not answer our question.

