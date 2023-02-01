Duluth City Councilor Noah Hobbs to not seek reelection in 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth At-Large City Councilor Noah Hobbs has announced he will not seek re-election.

Hobbs was appointed to fill Derek Medved’s vacated council seat in 2022.

He promised to not seek re-election when he was going through the appointment process.

Hobbs was elected to the Duluth City Council in 2015, but lost his re-election bid 4-years later in 2019.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Duluth as a City Councilor for six years, I’ll forever cherish the relationships I’ve made, the stories you’ve shared with me, and the work we completed together to make our community better. I’m very proud of the work we have completed over the course of my service, I’m proud of working to modernize our city ordinances, working to make our streets safer, and increasing funding into our core services,” Hobbs said in a press release.

During his tenure, Hobbs has served as a two-term council president, DEDA member, board member of the 1200 fund, Duluth’s representative to the Northern Lights Express Alliance, and is currently the Council’s Parks and Libraries liaison.

