Duluth City Councilor Gary Anderson to not seek re-election in 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth City Councilor Gary Anderson announced Wednesday he is not planning on running for re-election in 2023, according to a news release.

Anderson has served as Duluth’s 1st District councilor for two terms, first being elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

He began his political work as an organizer for the Minnesotans United for All Families campaigns in 2012.

In a statement to the Duluth council he says, “it has been a great privilege to serve the people of the 1st district and the city of Duluth for the past 8 years. The day to day support of residents in connecting with their local government was the nuts and bolts of my service.”

Anderson filled roles on the council such as, Personnel Committee Chair and Council President.

Most recently he was Chair of the public safety committee for two years.

During this he led the effort to create and fund the Community Crisis Response Team, which provides emergency support to people in mental health and substance abuse crises.

“I am proud of the work I’ve been able to do with many wonderful colleagues and I encourage everyone to be of service in some way to our community,” says Anderson.

