Downtown Duluth offering grants for storefront improvements

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth businesses are now able to apply for grants to renovate their storefronts.

According to a news release, Downtown Duluth is offering a grant program for street-level businesses to improve storefront windows and lighting.

Grants of up to $2,500 are being offered to further revitalization efforts in the downtown and Canal Park area.

The program is intended to help drive traffic to individual businesses while creating a more active and engaging environment in the downtown area.

Funds can be used for such items as track lighting, props for visual merchandising, decorative signage, display fixtures, and electrical contractors.

The grant program came as a recommendation from the Mayor’s Downtown Task Force.

“The hard work and efforts of the Downtown Task Force are paying off,” said Mayor Emily Larson. “This program to invest in street level windows is really about driving foot traffic and increasing interest in our beautiful downtown. People want to shop at places that look vibrant and exciting from the outside. They want to walk into storefronts that feel inviting on the inside. Smart, intentional windows help people sort out what’s happening inside and serve as an invitation to explore. I can’t wait to see how this program can continue to build towards a new chapter in our downtown.”

Last fall, consultant and urban strategist Michele Reeves provided a presentation to more than 120 attendees about the importance of improving windows and the role active windows play in creating traffic and improving safety in a community.

“It’s important for our businesses to foster a 24/7 experience in our downtown that is well lit and visually engaging,” said Kristi Stokes, co-chair of the Task Force and president of Downtown Duluth. “This also adds to the overall sense of safety and security.”

The program is made possible due to a partnership with the Entrepreneur Fund and financial investments from Downtown Duluth and Duluth 1200 Fund.

“The Duluth 1200 Fund board is pleased to support Mayor Larson’s Downtown Task Force recommendation with this grant program,” said Deb Otto, 1200 Fund president. “We appreciate the downtown business owners and are excited to see how they will utilize the funding to improve their storefronts.”

Grant applications and requirements can be found here.

Applications can be submitted online and must be received by March 3rd.

A selection committee will review applications and award grants to ten businesses for this first round of the process, with work to be completed by June 1.

A second round of the program will open up later this year.

