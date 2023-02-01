City of Duluth buys more road salt to keep up with extreme weather

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth City Council approved almost $600,000 for the city to buy more road salt this season.

The city requested $583,277 from the city council for granular road salt from Morton because “above normal snow fall totals have increased the need for additional road salt purchases,” the agenda item read.

Salt lowers the freezing point of water, allowing snow covered roads to be cleared, giving drivers more traction on what would be slick roads.

Last year, the city used 14,318 tons of salt on city roads.

This year, they are projected to used closer to 16,000 tons of salt, an increase of about 2,000 tons.

According to the city council agenda item, the city used 5,067 tons in fall 2021 and 9,251 tons in spring 2022.

This year, the city projected they would use around 13,600 tons of road salt, but that increased with more and more snow over the season.

“We have to bid our salt twice a year, the way the state runs their procurement office,” Geoff Vukelich, street maintenance coordinator for the City of Duluth, said.

The city has to buy salt twice a year, in accordance with a contract with the State of Minnesota.

“With the large snows and early onsets of winter that we had in December, we felt the need to secure ourselves enough material for a presumed long winter,” he said.

The city uses a five-year average to determine how much salt they might need to use.

They are obligated to purchase at least 80% of that estimate, according to the contract with the state.

Vukelich said the city looks at a variety of factors before putting salt and sand down on the road.

“Usually around 10 degrees [Fahrenheit] is when we really start to mellow out our granular salt usage,” he said.

He said the city tries to think of the broader use of salt on roadways, trying not to use it when it isn’t necessarily needed.

“Salt inherently has negative impacts on the environment, infrastructure,” he said.

The city doesn’t usually put down salt and sand during heavy snow storms, as it can get swept away by plows, rendering it useless, according to Vukelich.

“If we put it down, and the snow falls on top of it and we plow it off again,” he said. “That material didn’t really do anything and at that point we’re just washing that material off in our storm sewer.”

As technology has advanced, and better treatments come out, the city has looked at using a brine, or liquid solution, to treat roads, but it can be difficult along the steep downtown streets.

“Liquid is the wave of the future,” he said. “Some of the problem we have in Duluth is water doesn’t like to stick to a hill, it likes to run down.”

Vukelich said whatever salt is left over this season can be used for the next.

”The nice part is, is we will probably see a lower amount of salt in the fall,” he said. “We will just roll what we did not use into the following fall.”

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.