City by City: Red Cliff, Cloquet, Twin Ports

Red Cliff- The Water and Sewer Department has issued an emergency notice to residents as temperatures remain below zero. They are asking residents to take preventative steps to keep pipes from freezing in the coming days. The department recommends running both hot and cold water through the pipes and letting faucets drip until temperatures reach 10 degrees above zero. They also urge residents to not turn the heat completely off when leaving for an extended period of time and leaving cabinet doors open so heat can reach pipes.

Cloquet, MN- The Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting the 4th annual Ojibwe Language Symposium February 3 - 5. Registration for the event is free and open to everyone to attend. There will be two levels of language learning, including courses for beginning speakers and an immersive level for those practicing and fluent. Several authors, educators and other language holders will give presentations over the three days.

Twin Ports- The Head of the Lakes United Way is hosting its 2nd annual Experience Auction beginning February 1 and running through February 15. The auction will have over 45 experiences available for bidding, including sporting events, local concerts, restaurant events and more. Bidding works like a typical silent auction however the event is virtual. The Head of the Lakes United Way serves Ashland and Bayfield counties, the greater Duluth and Superior areas and Lake and Cook counties in Northern Minnesota.

