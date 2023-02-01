Cherry Tops Chisholm with big 85-53 on the road
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a game Cherry controlled from the start, the Tigers got an 85-53 win over the rival Chisholm Bluestreaks.
In the house @KristenVake built for @CherryBoysHoops and @chisholmmn695— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) February 1, 2023
Hard to find a better hoops atmosphere in the Northland.
Highlights tonight at 10 on @NorthernNewsNow pic.twitter.com/uC2iqRNqN8
Boys win 85-53 tonight over Chisholm.— Cherry Basketball (@CherryBoysHoops) February 1, 2023
Noah Sundquist leads the way with 23p and 5a
Isaac Asuma 19p 11r 6a
Noah Asuma 17p 6r
Carson Brown 16p 11a
Landan Ruotsalainen 6p
Staples 4p 6r
We will host Greenway on Thursday
