Change in Beargrease 120 results
One racer took a wrong turn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials for the Beargrease 120 have confirmed a mistake in the originally announced results for the race.
Nick Turman, of Two Harbors, had originally been announced as the second-place finisher for the event.
It has now been determined that Turman “accidentally took a wrong turn on trial which brought him into the finish faster.”
Standings have been updated to list Turman as DNF (did not finish).
The top three finishers are:
- Joanna Oberg
- Rita Wehseler
- Lynn Witte
The Beargrease organization has identified the issues that lead to the miscalculation, and corrections have been made for future races.
