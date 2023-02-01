Change in Beargrease 120 results

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials for the Beargrease 120 have confirmed a mistake in the originally announced results for the race.

Nick Turman, of Two Harbors, had originally been announced as the second-place finisher for the event.

It has now been determined that Turman “accidentally took a wrong turn on trial which brought him into the finish faster.”

Standings have been updated to list Turman as DNF (did not finish).

The top three finishers are:

Joanna Oberg Rita Wehseler Lynn Witte

The Beargrease organization has identified the issues that lead to the miscalculation, and corrections have been made for future races.

