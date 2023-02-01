Change in Beargrease 120 results

One racer took a wrong turn
Rita Wehseler's dogs anticipate the start of the Beargrease 120 as they line up for the race.
Rita Wehseler's dogs anticipate the start of the Beargrease 120 as they line up for the race.(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials for the Beargrease 120 have confirmed a mistake in the originally announced results for the race.

Nick Turman, of Two Harbors, had originally been announced as the second-place finisher for the event.

It has now been determined that Turman “accidentally took a wrong turn on trial which brought him into the finish faster.”

Standings have been updated to list Turman as DNF (did not finish).

The top three finishers are:

  1. Joanna Oberg
  2. Rita Wehseler
  3. Lynn Witte

The Beargrease organization has identified the issues that lead to the miscalculation, and corrections have been made for future races.

