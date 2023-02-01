Bill to ban copper-nickel mining in Rainy River Watershed

WASHINGTON, DC. (Northern News Now) - A bill to permanently prohibit copper nickel mining in the Rainy River watershed in the Superior National Forest has been introduced in the U.S. House.

On Tuesday, January 31, U.S. House Rep. Betty McCollum (DFL - MN) introduced the “Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection and Pollution Prevention Act.”

The bill seeks to prohibit copper nickel mining in the headwaters of the Boundary Waters and Voyageurs National Park. It includes 234,328 acres of Federal Land in the Superior National Forest.

Copper nickel mining projects outside the Rainy River Drainage Basin are mentioned in the bill.

The bill follows a 20-year ban from the U.S. Department of the Interior for copper nickel mining in the Boundary Waters watershed.

Twin Metals Minnesota is looking to mine in that area. The company and its supporters say the project is critical for securing domestic sources of copper, nickel and other minerals needed for wind and solar power and electric vehicles.

They say the mine would create more than 750 high-wage mining jobs plus 1,500 spinoff jobs in the region.

Twin Metals says it can mine safely without generating acid mine drainage that the Biden administration and environmentalists say makes the $1.7 billion project an unacceptable risk to the wilderness.

