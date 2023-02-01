Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Beyoncé is going on tour.

Beyoncé announced her “Renaissance World Tour” on Instagram on Wednesday.

The tour will kick off in Stockholm in May before hitting other cities in Europe.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on July 8 in Toronto.

The first U.S. tour date is July 12 in Philadelphia. The tour ends in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Beyoncé's seventh album, “Renaissance,” dropped in July.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - police lights
51-year-old man arrested at Duluth airport after mental health crisis, threatening to shoot
Photo taken in Gary New Duluth.
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
Can of Worms Project brings possible impacts to Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park business owners confident despite newest Interchange Project updates
Superior fire crews respond to Wasabi restaurant fire early Monday
Superior Fire: Wasabi restaurant destroyed after fire Monday morning
Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief

Latest News

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: ‘We’re all Tyre’: Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home
FILE - An Apple store is seen in this file photo. Apps operated by Apple and Google are under...
Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Man dies after fight at middle school basketball game in Vermont