Arctic front brings light snow and brutal cold for the second half of the week

Wednesday: Wednesday will feature more sunshine to start with increasing clouds though the day. Highs climb into the teens above zero. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, clouds will giveaway to light snow for much of the Northland. Accumulations are generally less than an inch for most. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero. The South Shore will likely see some lake effect snow developing as winds shift from out of the west to out of the northwest.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Thursday: Most of the region will see clearing skies as an Arctic area of high pressure moves in from Canada. However, the South Shore may see some additional lake effect snow though our day Thursday. Temperatures will be the warmest in the morning, then crash into the single digits in the afternoon and below zero for most Thursday evening. Thursday night might be one of the coldest nights of the season. Lows will plummet into the 20′s, and even some 30′s below zero. Wind chills could approach 50′s below zero for some places across the Northland.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

Friday: Friday will be cold but sunny. Temperatures will struggle to make it above zero and winds out of the northwest between 5-10 mean we will fee well below zero all day. The South Shore will see lake effect snow bands continue before wrapping up Friday evening. The rest of the region will have sunny skies as high pressure sits over the region.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

