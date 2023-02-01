15-year-old suffering serve injuries after snowmobile crash near Palisade

PALISADE, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 15-year-old girl was severely injured in a snowmobile crash Friday.

According to a GoFundMe page started by her aunt Jennifer Jerulle, Elizabeth Harwig was heading home on her snowmobile when she was t-boned by a truck with a plow mount going full-speed.

The impact of the crash was so severe, her helmet flew off and she landed 60 feet from the accident.

She was then immediately airlifted to Duluth to treat her injuries.

“Elizabeth is alive and is going to walk away from this tragedy! Her left side received the injuries: a broken leg, broken arm, six broken ribs, fractured pelvis, and a small brain bleed. Her physical injuries will heal, and no word can describe our gratitude for His grace,” says Jerulle on the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe received more than $2,500 in just hours after launching.

If you are looking to donate to help cover Elizabeth’s medical expenses from the crash, click here.

