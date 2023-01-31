A little reprieve from the bitter cold

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today: High pressure remains in place today brining with it partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. There is the opportunity for a few clouds or even a few snow showers though along the South Shore thanks to some help from the lake. Highs today are able to inch just above the zero degree mark. Winds out of the west between 10-15 MPH mean wind chills stay in the single digits and teens below zero. Tonight, we are even a tad warmer than last with most in the single digits below zero.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: On Wednesday we add a few more clouds to to the mix with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead. We also add a few degrees to Tuesday highs with highs that climb into the teens. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Overnight there will be a slight chance of some light snow especially across the northern half of the region.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Thursday: we will continue to see a cold front move through the region. This will bring a chance of some light snow showers through the morning hours. A shift in the wind from the the west to out of the northwest could mean additional lake effect snow along the South Shore through Thursday.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

